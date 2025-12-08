Sign up
Photo 1284
St Goran Parish Church
Looking for a good angle to photograph this church from proved difficult. However, I decided to give this a B&W treatment to reflect the weather (Raining - AGAIN!)
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Views
0
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th December 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
