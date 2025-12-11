Previous
Waiting at Mevagissey harbour by jon_lip
Waiting at Mevagissey harbour

Sitting on a bench at Mevagissey harbour waiting for my slot at the surgery.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Looks like a nice place to be waiting
