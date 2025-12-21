Previous
Six out of Twelve days in Cornish by jon_lip
Photo 1296

Six out of Twelve days in Cornish

Great fun at the carol, sing-along when asked to sing the first six verses of 'The twelve days of Christmas' in Cornish.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact