Dawn arrives by jon_lip
Photo 1297

Dawn arrives

Red sky in the morning - shepherds' warning.
The old saying came true - it poured down later ...
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Jon Lip

UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
