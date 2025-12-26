Previous
Magnolia leaves by jon_lip
Photo 1301

Magnolia leaves

Out for a very cold walk on Boxing Day morning, this magnolia was behind a bunch of snowdrops, but my hastily-taken phone photo was out of focus, so these leaves will have to suffice for today!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact