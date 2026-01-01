Previous
Happy New Year! by jon_lip
Photo 1305

Happy New Year!

The scene from the old lime kiln in our village.
ps. not my photo - a phone shot sent to me by my sister-in-law.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

