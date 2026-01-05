Previous
Twelfth night at Meva by jon_lip
Photo 1312

Twelfth night at Meva

This is the last night of 2025 Christmas decorations. I'm glad that I made an effort to drive the short distance to capture them (a glass of wine by the fireside was more inviting!).
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such lovely lights
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact