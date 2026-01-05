Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1312
Twelfth night at Meva
This is the last night of 2025 Christmas decorations. I'm glad that I made an effort to drive the short distance to capture them (a glass of wine by the fireside was more inviting!).
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
1312
photos
11
followers
12
following
359% complete
View this month »
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd January 2026 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such lovely lights
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close