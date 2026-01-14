Previous
Clothes drying gazebo by jon_lip
Photo 1321

Clothes drying gazebo

Our new gazebo is now occupying its concrete base. It was erected today by two guys in about 3 hours. I plan to paint it in the spring.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
361% complete

