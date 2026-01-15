Previous
Beach with and without sand by jon_lip
Photo 1322

Beach with and without sand

After Storm Goretti, our beach was left without any sand, just rocks, rocks and more rocks. However after another day/night with high winds and rain (from the South) all of our sand came back!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
