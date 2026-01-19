Previous
Rain is coming for me by jon_lip
Trying to make it up the steep footpath back to the car as I am getting very wet from this low cloud that is about to engulf me!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Dorothy ace
Pretty scene but you sound miserable! Guess your camera is waterproof?
January 19th, 2026  
