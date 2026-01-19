Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
Rain is coming for me
Trying to make it up the steep footpath back to the car as I am getting very wet from this low cloud that is about to engulf me!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
Dorothy
ace
Pretty scene but you sound miserable! Guess your camera is waterproof?
January 19th, 2026
