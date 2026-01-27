Previous
Teasel in blue vase by jon_lip
What started as an indoor day (Storm Chandra) with a studio subject turned out to be a self-training project with Canva Infinity's brushes and layers!
Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
