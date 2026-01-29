Previous
Holy Trinity Church - St. Austell by jon_lip
Photo 1336

Holy Trinity Church - St. Austell

Arrived early for dentist appointment, so wandered around St Austell and into the ancient church (c1140). This is the ornate main ceiling.
The outside can be seen here taken on 23rd July last year.
https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2025-07-23
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
