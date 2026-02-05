Previous
Crocus by jon_lip
Crocus

The first of our crocus caught in the morning sun.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
