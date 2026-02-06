Previous
Reflections of tree by jon_lip
Photo 1344

Reflections of tree

It's been raining for most of the night (again). As I looked out to the front of the house, our skeletal tree was reflected in our rain-soaked front walkway.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Photo Details

