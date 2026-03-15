Previous
Northern Lights by jon_lip
Photo 1364

Northern Lights

Taken from the deck of our ship in a force 7 gale with 4 metre sea swell, so very difficult to hold the camera steady :-(. But we had a great light show though :-)
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact