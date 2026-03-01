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Photo 1367
Norway 04
Wonderful views from the ship's deck along the fjords.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Album
365 Challenge
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E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st March 2026 3:56pm
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