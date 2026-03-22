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Pilot gig at sea by jon_lip
Photo 1375

Pilot gig at sea

They're off! They'll be back in about an hour or so, and then onto the pub!
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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