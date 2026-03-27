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Grand Fir by jon_lip
Photo 1377

Grand Fir

Lots of crows nesting in this tree - they make a lot of noise!
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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