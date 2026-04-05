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M&S Easter Eggs by jon_lip
Photo 1386

M&S Easter Eggs

Very large (but made of cardboard) Easter eggs at M&S Truro.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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