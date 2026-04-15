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Bridge at Penrose by jon_lip
Photo 1396

Bridge at Penrose

On part of my walk. Only a dribble of water runs below it.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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