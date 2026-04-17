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Horse Parsley experiment by jon_lip
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Horse Parsley experiment

I made a studio image of this horse parsley and then experimented with layers and the like to arrive at this. I think it's quite interesting...
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
very awesome
April 17th, 2026  
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