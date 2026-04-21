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St Peters Mevagissey by jon_lip
Photo 1405

St Peters Mevagissey

A wander from the quayside up to St Peter's in Mevagissey. The wild garlic flowers looked brilliant.
In 1849 a major cholera scare hit Cornwall. In that year it was centred on Mevagissey, where 125 died out of a population of 1,800. According to the newspaper, almost half the residents fled the town. The paper commented that ‘sanitation [was] a word which had probably never been heard in Mevagissey where the effluvia of decaying fish made the atmosphere intolerable to the delicate nostrils of all those who were not natives of the place’.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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