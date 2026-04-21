St Peters Mevagissey

A wander from the quayside up to St Peter's in Mevagissey. The wild garlic flowers looked brilliant.

In 1849 a major cholera scare hit Cornwall. In that year it was centred on Mevagissey, where 125 died out of a population of 1,800. According to the newspaper, almost half the residents fled the town. The paper commented that ‘sanitation [was] a word which had probably never been heard in Mevagissey where the effluvia of decaying fish made the atmosphere intolerable to the delicate nostrils of all those who were not natives of the place’.