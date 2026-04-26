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Photo 1407
Swan in shade of trees
Taken at Tehidy Country Park near Redruth, Cornwall. The woods are full of bluebells and look great. This swan was having a float around a small lake and I captured this shot as he swam past a clump of bluebells.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th April 2026 12:19pm
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