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Swan in shade of trees by jon_lip
Photo 1407

Swan in shade of trees

Taken at Tehidy Country Park near Redruth, Cornwall. The woods are full of bluebells and look great. This swan was having a float around a small lake and I captured this shot as he swam past a clump of bluebells.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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