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Previous
Photo 1471
Visitor from far-off shores.
Or, more likely from Mevagissey, 3 miles away! Anchored in our harbour, this is a fine looking boat.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Album
365 Challenge
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moto e30
Taken
30th June 2026 2:10pm
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