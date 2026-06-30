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Visitor from far-off shores. by jon_lip
Photo 1471

Visitor from far-off shores.

Or, more likely from Mevagissey, 3 miles away! Anchored in our harbour, this is a fine looking boat.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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