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In the dog house! by jon_lip
Photo 1473

In the dog house!

Saw this chap taking a break from the sun in its own tent!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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