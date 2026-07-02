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Sea bed at the shoreline by jon_lip
Photo 1474

Sea bed at the shoreline

I took this from the coastal path with the sun-bleached rocks reaching into the sea with its garden of seaweed.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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