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Panorama from Coastal path by jon_lip
Photo 1475

Panorama from Coastal path


Taken from the coast path, this is a stitching of 5 images. We live in one of the houses on the left.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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