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Tregargus 02 by jon_lip
Photo 1477

Tregargus 02

I liked the way the light caught this tree and fern and also the river Barn rushing by.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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