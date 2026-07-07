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Sunset reflected in clouds by jon_lip
Photo 1479

Sunset reflected in clouds

Coming home from watching 'Song sung blue' at our village hall film club and saw that the setting sun was reflected in the clouds to the East.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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