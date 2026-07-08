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The blues by jon_lip
Photo 1480

The blues

I just liked the colour on this agapanthus.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2026  
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