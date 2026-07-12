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Previous
Photo 1484
British Deckchairs
Went to a musical evening at our local hotel (re-opened after a very long while).
These deckchairs are screaming 'BRITISHNESS'.
Hooray for that :-)
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Album
365 Challenge
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
11th July 2026 7:26pm
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