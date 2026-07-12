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British Deckchairs by jon_lip
Photo 1484

British Deckchairs

Went to a musical evening at our local hotel (re-opened after a very long while).
These deckchairs are screaming 'BRITISHNESS'.
Hooray for that :-)
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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