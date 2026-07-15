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Seaweed after storm by jon_lip
Photo 1487

Seaweed after storm

After a strong Easterly last night, the beach has been left calf-deep in smelly seaweed. The local businesses are to club together to have it removed.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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