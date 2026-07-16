Previous
Next
Shed on the hill by jon_lip
Photo 1488

Shed on the hill

This shed has fascinated me as it doesn't seem to have any roads/tracks leading to it and it sits in the middle of field.
I thought that it could make a year-long project to photograph it through the seasons.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact