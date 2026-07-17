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Sea spray by jon_lip
Photo 1489

Sea spray

These rocks are at the end of the quay at Mevagissey on the seaward-side. Although the sea was calm and flat in the harbour, it was a different story on this side!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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