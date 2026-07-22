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Previous
Photo 1494
Hemmick Beach from Coast Path
Once through the 5 bar gate, this is the view that you are treated to.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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Album
365 Challenge
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
22nd July 2026 10:00am
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