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Brain of Brian by jon_lip
Photo 1496

Brain of Brian

A special shopping trip to Penryn enabled us to find this unusual office space for rent at the quayside.
It's made of concrete!

24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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