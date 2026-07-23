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View down the River Penryn by jon_lip
Photo 1497

View down the River Penryn

Taken from our table at the Muddy Beach café. Very nice tea, staff and views. We even had the local ladies choir practising in a room next door.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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