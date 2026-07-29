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Previous
Photo 1502
Garden fireworks
A mix of agapanthus, cordyline and various brushes effects in Affinity.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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365 Challenge
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
29th July 2026 8:12am
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