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01-08-2026 by jon_lip
Photo 1504

01-08-2026

We enjoyed a wonderful (but very hot) walk today from our house up to a massive granite cross erected in 1896 by the rev George Martin.
An interesting web site is here:
https://cornishbirdblog.com/dodman-point-the-napoleonic-signal-station/
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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