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Tregony Teachers by jon_lip
Photo 1508

Tregony Teachers

They performed at our beach last night and were really good! Dancing, singing and general making merry went on!
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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