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Valerian by jon_lip
Photo 1509

Valerian

Spotted this making a home in between paving slabs and a wall. They do not give up!
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
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