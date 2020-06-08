Previous
Next
Lithium. Take 1. by jonesjj
2 / 365

Lithium. Take 1.

Preparing for the SOR remote performance of Lithium. Lithium was recorded by Kurt Cobain of Nirvana in June 1991, and released a year later.
It was actually the 10th most played (mainstream rock) song of this past decade.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Jennifer

@jonesjj
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise