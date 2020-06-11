Previous
Next
Elephant. by jonesjj
5 / 365

Elephant.

Actually, a piggy bank. An elephant, and a piggy. One of the many artifacts I have randomly collected. One of the few I have chosen to keep.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Jennifer

@jonesjj
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise