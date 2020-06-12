Previous
Day is done. by jonesjj
6 / 365

Day is done.

Life in the country makes for especially dark nights...especially in the absence of stars and with a blanket of fog. Peaceful.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Jennifer

@jonesjj
