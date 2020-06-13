Previous
This is Oceanside. by jonesjj
7 / 365

This is Oceanside.

The Oceanside pier was originally constructed in 1888. It is the 2nd longest, and among the most visited, piers on the California coast.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Jennifer

@jonesjj
