11 / 365
I see you there
The thing about having guard cats for your house: they might not bark like dogs, or bray like donkeys, or even honk like geese, but they will make it absolutely clear that you are not welcomed there, with their stare.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
365
20th September 2019 3:15pm
greece
cat
milos
