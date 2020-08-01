Sign up
23 / 365
Sunset attempt #2
Which happened to be a cloudy day. We sat a little further up,watching people sneak into the renovating church in front of us to get a good view of the sunset, and enjoy the misty orange hue
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Jo Ngan
@jongan
365
sunset
,
plaka
,
milos
