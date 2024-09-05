Previous
Coffee and cake by jools
18 / 365

Coffee and cake

5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Julia Metcalfe

@jools
I have been a happy snapper ever since I got my first camera, a Kodak Instamatic 100, at the age of 10. I've always taken...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise