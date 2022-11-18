Previous
shapes by jordankuffner
6 / 365

shapes

I chose it because it has plenty of the shape I was trying to target and would make it very obvious which one I chose

I like the setting, its something I go by every day multiple times and its in a central part of the school

could have turned my flash on and levelled the picture so it would look more even, also get the camera and library out of the photo

I don't really know what I feel from the photo its just sort of random
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Jordan Kuffner

@jordankuffner
