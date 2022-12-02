Sign up
7 / 365
texture theme
the orange looked really shiny and would be really obvious as a texture
I like that my flash was off of course, the oranges to the side and the paper towel background add to it
I don't really dislike anything about it, you can't really mess up a picture of an orange
it just sort of makes me hungry because I sometimes have an orange for lunch so it just makes me think about being hungry
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Jordan Kuffner
@jordankuffner
7
photos
8
followers
11
following
1% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd December 2022 12:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
