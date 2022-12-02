Previous
7 / 365

texture theme

the orange looked really shiny and would be really obvious as a texture

I like that my flash was off of course, the oranges to the side and the paper towel background add to it

I don't really dislike anything about it, you can't really mess up a picture of an orange

it just sort of makes me hungry because I sometimes have an orange for lunch so it just makes me think about being hungry
2nd December 2022

Jordan Kuffner

